Youth sentenced to 80 years RI for repeatedly sexually assaulting minor cousin

Kannur: A fast-track special court in Taliparamba, Kannur, sentenced a 26-year-old man to 80 years of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly sexually assaulting his minor cousin during the Covid pandemic in 2021 till January 2022.

Special Judge Rajesh R on Thursday, September 5, found the man, a native of Madakkara in Irinavu, guilty of three counts of aggravated penetrative sexual assault and two counts of penetrative sexual assault.

The convict first assaulted the girl when she was 14 years old and in Class IX; he was then 24 years old, said public prosecutor for sex crimes against children Adv Sherymol Jose.

He was the son of the girl's maternal aunt, who had passed away years ago. In the latter half of 2021, he came to stay at his aunt's ancestral home for an Ayurvedic massage after being beaten by the brothers of a girl he was involved with, the prosecutor said. During that time, he repeatedly abused and assaulted the girl.

The crime came to light when the girl lost interest in her studies and frequently got angry at home. An ASHA worker took her for counselling, and she revealed her ordeal, said Adv Sherymol Jose.

Pazhayangadi police station registered the FIR, and inspector Rajagopal ME arrested the accused and submitted the charge sheet.

The convict was awarded 20 years each under Section 5 (l), (n) and (p) and 10 years each under Section 3 (a) and (b) under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. As the sentences will run concurrently, he must serve only 20 years in prison. He was convicted and sentenced when he was engaged to be married to another woman.