Malayali bank officer jumps into sea in Mumbai, dies; family blames work pressure

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 06, 2024 09:16 AM IST
Mumbai: A Malayali bank officer killed himself by jumping into the sea on Monday. The deceased was identified as Alex Reji (35), an associate vice president at a private bank and a resident of Pune.

Alex jumped from a bridge into the sea after attending a meeting at the bank on Monday. His wife, Bency Babu, stated that Alex had been under pressure from his superiors and that the office had not provided a clear explanation. The family is preparing to file a complaint. Alex Reji hailed from a family in Plathoppu, Pandalam, Pathanamthitta, and resided in Pimpri, Pune. He was the son of Reji Daniel and Susan.

