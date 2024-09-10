Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Missing Vishnujith’s phone rings, sister's call disconnected; location traced to Coonoor

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 10, 2024 09:22 AM IST Updated: September 10, 2024 09:30 AM IST
Vishnujith. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: The phone of Vishnujith, who went missing from Pallippuram, switched on briefly on Tuesday. When his sister called, the phone rang, but the person who answered hung up immediately without saying a word. The tower location indicates that the phone is in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. Vishnujith (30), from Kurunthala House in Pallippuram, Mankada here, has been missing for six days, and the investigation to find him is ongoing.

Vishnujith disappeared three days before his wedding, which was scheduled for September 8. He left home saying he was going to Palakkad to arrange some money for the wedding but hasn't been seen since. Friends mentioned that he had been facing financial difficulties.

His sister told the media that Vishnujith had told his friends that he would be in trouble if he didn’t repay someone at the earliest. He borrowed Rs 1,00,000 from a friend for wedding expenses right before going missing. Earlier, the police had received CCTV footage showing him boarding a bus to Coimbatore.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE