Missing Vishnujith’s phone rings, sister's call disconnected; location traced to Coonoor

Malappuram: The phone of Vishnujith, who went missing from Pallippuram, switched on briefly on Tuesday. When his sister called, the phone rang, but the person who answered hung up immediately without saying a word. The tower location indicates that the phone is in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. Vishnujith (30), from Kurunthala House in Pallippuram, Mankada here, has been missing for six days, and the investigation to find him is ongoing.



Vishnujith disappeared three days before his wedding, which was scheduled for September 8. He left home saying he was going to Palakkad to arrange some money for the wedding but hasn't been seen since. Friends mentioned that he had been facing financial difficulties.

His sister told the media that Vishnujith had told his friends that he would be in trouble if he didn’t repay someone at the earliest. He borrowed Rs 1,00,000 from a friend for wedding expenses right before going missing. Earlier, the police had received CCTV footage showing him boarding a bus to Coimbatore.