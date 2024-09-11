Subhadra murder: Police suspect accused plotted crime to loot gold; extend probe to other states

Alappuzha: Alappuzha police have intensified the search for Nithin Mathews and Sharmila, the suspects in the murder of Subhadra in Kalavoor here. Police found that the suspects pledged gold in Alappuzha and Uduppi. The probe team confirmed that the duo resided at Thuravoor here following the murder. Police have extended the probe to other states to nab the absconding suspects.



It was after a month-long investigation into the disappearance of 73-year-old Subhadra, a native of Kochi, that the police finally discovered her body in the yard of a house in Korthussery, near Kalavoor, Alappuzha. Though Subhadra's son identified the body, DNA test should be conducted to confirm the identity.

The investigation began when Subhadra’s younger son, Radhakrishnan, reported her missing to the Kadavanthra police in Ernakulam. According to the complaint, she was last seen on August 4, and none of her neighbours or relatives had heard from her since.

Alappuzha police exhume body of Subhadra. Photo: Manorama

Subhadra, known for her frequent temple pilgrimages, would usually return home to her residence on Karithala Road, near the Ernakulam South Railway Station, after three or four days. She had been living alone in the house since the death of her husband, Gopalakrishnan, who had been a Central Government staff. As she did not return after four days this time, her son approached the police.

Crucial evidence came from CCTV footage at the South Railway Station, which showed Subhadra, dressed in a churidar instead of her customary saree, walking with another woman. Investigators also tracked her phone records, confirming her last tower location was at Kalavoor.

The police soon identified the woman accompanying Subhadra in the footage as Sharmila, Subhadra’s acquaintance who lived near Kalavoor. Following this, the probe was handed over to the Mannacherry police station in Alappuzha.

Sharmila, who lived in a rented house near Korthussery, had been an inmate at an orphanage in Ernakulam and had known Subhadra for several years. People in Sharmila’s neighbourhood in Korthussery also recognized Subhadra from a photograph shown by the police, confirming that she had been a frequent visitor. When the police learned that both Sharmila and her husband Mathews Palliparambil had already gone into hiding after locking up their house, the investigation gathered momentum.

Subhadra took effort for Mathews-Sharmila wedding

Authorities quickly traced Mathews' parents in Kattoor, who were shocked to hear about the murder. "But wasn't it Subhadra who arranged their marriage?" they asked the police in disbelief.

It was four years ago that Mathews' parents first met Subhadra. The occasion was the marriage proposal between Mathews and Sharmila, who originally hailed from Udupi, Karnataka. Sharmila had introduced Subhadra as her aunt, and it was Subhadra who played a pivotal role in arranging the marriage. The proposal had come through Mathews' sister, who is a nun.

Following the proposal, Mathews' parents, along with Subhadra, visited Sharmila’s relatives in Udupi. Subhadra, fluent in both languages, acted as a translator, bridging the communication gap between the two families. The wedding was held at St. Michael's Church in Kattoor, and, surprisingly, Subhadra was the only person present from Sharmila’s side of the family. After the wedding, the couple lived at Mathews' family home for a few months, during which Subhadra frequently visited them.

Screengrab of CCTV footage. Photo: Manorama News

Meanwhile, Subhadra’s neighbours confirmed that Sharmila was a regular visitor. However, Subhadra's family members were completely unaware of this relationship. This deepened the mystery surrounding Subhadra’s disappearance and prompted the police to focus the investigation on Sharmila.

The probe received a breakthrough when one of Sharmila’s neighbours reported that Subhadra had been brought to the house, looking exhausted, shortly before she disappeared. The witness also mentioned that Mathews' friend was present at the time.

Further investigation revealed that Mathews had dug a pit on the property under the pretext of disposing of garbage and had called in a friend to help. The police soon interrogated this person, and a cadaver dog was brought in, which located the pit where Subhadra’s body had been buried.

During the investigation, the police also received information that Sharmila might be a transgender woman, though this has yet to be confirmed. Mathews, who worked as both a fisherman and a daily wage labourer, had a tumultuous relationship with her. The couple often argued, especially after drinking together, which led to their isolation from neighbours and Mathews’ family.

Murder for gold?

Investigations suggest that Subhadra may have been murdered for her gold ornaments. When her body was recovered from the pit, all of the jewellery she normally wore was missing. Police discovered that Mathews and Sharmila had pledged gold at private loan institutions in Alappuzha and Udupi.

In Udupi, a woman suspected to be Sharmila was found visiting a gold loan institution alone to pledge the ornaments. Similarly, evidence surfaced of Sharmila visiting a jewellery store in Alappuzha by herself, where she also pledged gold.