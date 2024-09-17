Nipah in Malappuram: Three more people on contact list test negative

Three people on the contact list of 23-year-old youth who died of Nipah in Malappuram tested negative for the disease on Tuesday, according to a press note issued by Health Minister Veena George here on Tuesday. Till now, 16 samples have been tested negative. 255 people are on the contact list, of which 50 people are included on the high-risk category list.

The health team is in the process of tracing the source of the infection, which led to the death of 23-year-old youth who was a student in Bengaluru. The District Administration has declared five wards in two panchayats, Thiruvali and Mampad, containment zones. Use of masks has been made mandatory, and shops are allowed to operate between 10 am and 7 pm in containment zones.

The youth, a resident of Naduvathu near Wandoor, died on September 9 at a private hospital in Perinthalmanna. The restrictions will remain in place in containment zones until the end of twice the incubation period to prevent the spread of the virus. The Health Minister has said that relaxations in containment zones will be considered based on the evolving situation.