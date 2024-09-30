Malayalam
Panchayat initiates action to demolish illegal constructions at MLA Anvar's resort

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 30, 2024 12:19 PM IST
First complaint against illegal constructions in the resort was raised in 2018. Photo: Manorama News
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: In a major setback for Nilambur MLA PV Anvar, Kozhikode's Koodaranji panchayat here took action to demolish illegal constructions at his resort in Kakkadampoyil. The local self-government initiated the action days after CPM disowned the MLA as getting irked with his allegations against the top police officials and criticism against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Manorama News reported that the panchayat invited a retender for the procedures to demolish the constructions at the PVR Naturo resort.

In August, Kozhikode district collector had issued an order to demolish the bund and a well constructed at the resort after levelling up a stream. But, the panchayat officials ignored this order as Anvar was a CPM-backed MLA. As CPM severed ties with Anvar and the MLA challenged the party to open the truth behind his allegations before the public, the panchayat authority decided to consider the order. 

In the order, the district collector directed the resort management to demolish all the constructions that disrupt the flow of a natural stream within a month after citing the possibility of a disaster during monsoon. The order was issued in the wake of landslides in several parts of the state. The Secretary of Koodaranji panchayat has been asked to take action against the management over failure to comply with the directive.

The constructions at Anvar's resort was found illegal under the Kerala Irrigation (Water Conservation) Act 2023. It was in 2018, the first complaint was raised against the illegal constructions at Anvar's resort. But the officials ignored the complaint.

