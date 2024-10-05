Malayalam
Wild gaur rescued from Vithura dies

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 05, 2024 02:50 PM IST
Forest officials said that since the animal was badly injured, it couldn't be lifted from the well. Photo: Special arrangement.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

A wild gaur, which was rescued from a well at Vithura, died on Saturday. The gaur had strayed into a rubber plantation at Mankala on Thursday night. Residents spotted the gaur in an abandoned well in the plantation. After hours long effort, the gaur was rescued and shifted to Peppara by Friday evening.

The animal had sustained injuries to hind limbs and spine. The gaur was administered with antibiotics and supplements and was put under observation in a temporary shed set up at Peppara. The animal was found dead on Saturday morning. Post-mortem was done by noon. The officials said that the internal organs of the gaur were also damaged in the fall. The gaur will be buried at Peppara.  

