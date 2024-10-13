Malayali couple drugged, robbed on Kollam–Visakhapatnam Express

Pathanamthitta: A Malayali couple was drugged and robbed aboard the Kollam–Visakhapatnam Express on Friday night. The victims, P D Raju (70) and his wife Mariamma (68), natives of Vadasserikkara here were targeted during their journey. The stolen items include gold jewellery, a mobile phone, and their bags.

It is suspected that the thieves carried out the robbery by spiking the water kept in a flask near the couple's berth. After consuming the water, Raju and Mariamma reportedly lost consciousness.

The couple is currently receiving treatment at Vellore CMC Hospital. A formal complaint has been lodged with the Katpadi Railway Police. The couple, who reside in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, were returning home after a visit to Kerala.