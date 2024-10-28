No rationale behind allegation: Thomas K Thomas to submit letter to CM seeking probe

Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas, who continued to refute the bribery allegation, said on Monday that he would submit a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking a probe into the allegations. Thomas also emphasised that MV Govindan has clarified that the CPM party secretariat did not discuss this issue. He also brushed aside claims that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan refused to meet with him, dismissing them as baseless rumours. "Why did this allegation surface now when I was about to get a ministerial berth. I need to understand why I am deemed unfit to become a minister," he said.

Reports emerged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was not keen on inducting Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas in the cabinet after he was apprised of an alleged bribery offer of Rs 100 crores from Thomas to two LDF legislators to secure their allegiance. According to reports, Vijayan formally presented this serious accusation at the CPM State Secretariat.

"There is no rationale or logic behind this allegation. Why would I try to buy MLAs? Will I become Chief Minister by doing so? If I'm offering Rs 100 crore, I should expect at least Rs 200 crore in return. The whole accusation is senseless," stated Thomas K Thomas.

The offer was reportedly intended to persuade them to join the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar, a BJP ally. When questioned by Vijayan, Antony Raju confirmed receiving the offer, while Kovoor Kunjumon claimed he could not recall such an incident, it was reported.

It is alleged that Thomas invited both MLAs to the legislators' lobby during a past assembly session to make his offer at a time when he felt frustrated by the NCP’s state and national leadership's repeated refusal of his demand for a ministerial position to replace forest minister AK Saseendran. In a letter to Sharad Pawar, Thomas K Thomas has denied any involvement with Ajit Pawar or attempts to influence MLAs.