Death toll goes up to 3 in Kasaragod temple fire accident

Kasaragod: The casualties from the recent firecracker explosion at Anjootambalam temple in Kasaragod went up to three on Sunday night. The deceased – K Biju of Karinthalam Manjalamkattu – succumbed to his burn injuries at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

Earlier today, Ratheesh of Kinavoor, who was under ventilator support with over 60 per cent burn injuries, died at MIMS Hospital in Calicut.

On Saturday, 38-year-old Sandeep of Kinavoor, Choyamkode, succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at Baby Memorial Hospital in Kannur. Sandeep sustained burns covering over 45 per cent of his body, including serious airway injuries, and was on ventilator support.

According to the Kasaragod district administration, 154 people were injured in the accident, of whom 100 were admitted to various hospitals. The incident occurred late night on October 28 at Anjootambalam Veererkavu temple near Neeleswaram when firecrackers stored in the vicinity exploded.

Three persons, including two temple committee officials, have been arrested in connection with the incident on Tuesday after a case was registered under the Explosive Substance Act and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).