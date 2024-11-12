Kerala bypolls: Public holiday in Chelakkara, Wayanad tomorrow

Wayanad/Thrissur: Voters will head to the polls on November 13 for byelections in the Chelakkara Assembly and Wayanad Lok Sabha seats. The administration has declared a paid public holiday in both constituencies to facilitate voting, covering all government, semi-government, private institutions, banks, educational institutions, and public-sector establishments. The holiday is intended to encourage maximum voter turnout and is in line with provisions under the Negotiable Instruments Act, granting employees paid leave to cast their ballots.



In Wayanad, District Collector DR Meghashree, serving as the Election Returning Officer, has also declared a holiday for all educational institutions that will be converted into polling booths. Additionally, prominent institutions functioning as distribution and collection centers for election materials, such as Kalpetta SKMJ High School, St. Patrick’s School in Mananthavady, and St. Mary’s College in Sultan Bathery, will observe a holiday on both November 12 and 13.

Chelakkara bypoll

In Chelakkara, political expectations are running high as parties ramp up efforts in the final hours leading up to the vote. The constituency comprises nine panchayats: Kondazhi, Thiruvilwamala, Pazhayannur, Chelakkara, Panjal, Vallathol Nagar, Mullurkara, Varavoor, and Desamangalam. Presently, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) holds six of these panchayats, while the United Democratic Front (UDF) controls three.

The candidates from major political fronts are former MLA UR Pradeep for the CPM, Ramya Haridas for Congress, and K Balakrishnan for the BJP. The LDF has a strong historical foothold in Chelakkara, having won the last six Assembly elections. In the 2021 election, the LDF triumphed with a 39,400-vote margin, but its lead narrowed significantly to 5,173 votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sparking new optimism among Congress supporters.

Wayanad bypoll

The byelection in Wayanad has also gained significant attention, with major candidates Priyanka Gandhi (UDF), Sathyan Mokeri (LDF), and Navya Haridas (NDA) in a tight race. A total of 14 lakh voters will cast their ballots at 1,354 polling booths, beginning at 7 am on November 13.

In the previous election, Wayanad saw a voter turnout of 72.69%, and projections suggest that this figure may increase as both constituencies experience heightened voter engagement and electoral momentum.