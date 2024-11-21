Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged Kerala's Members of Parliament (MPs) to raise their voices regarding the delay in receiving disaster relief for the recent landslides in Wayanad. In a meeting with MPs, the Chief Minister expressed concern that Kerala had yet to receive any special financial assistance from the Centre for the landslides in Mundakkai and Chooralmala, which has hindered the state’s relief efforts.

The Kerala government has requested a special package of Rs 24,000 crore and an increase in the borrowing limit to 3.5 per cent due to a significant reduction in the Centre's allocations and grants. The Chief Minister pointed out that the central government had not yet released funds allocated by the 15th Finance Commission to local bodies, the amount designated for the National Health Mission, or the arrears related to the University Grants Commission's salary revision. He added that MPs must unite to push key projects such as Vizhinjam and AIIMS.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state has requested an initial sum of Rs 1,202 crore from the Centre for disaster relief. "The Centre has provided assistance to other states without a formal request, yet Kerala has not received a single rupee in aid," the CM remarked. Kerala has already allocated over Rs 25 crore from the State Disaster Relief Fund and the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund for relief operations. However, the Centre has sanctioned only Rs 3.31 crore from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to support the families of those deceased and provide medical assistance to the severely injured.

On the Vizhinjam project, the central government had earlier committed to a Viability Gap Fund of Rs 817.8 crore but has now stipulated that this amount should be reimbursed through premium revenue sharing. This change is expected to place a financial burden of up to Rs 12,000 crore on Kerala in the future. "This repayment condition does not apply to other states. Therefore, the repayment clause should be waived, and the fund should be provided as a grant," the Chief Minister said.