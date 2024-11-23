Palakkad: CPM State General Secretary MV Govindan on Saturday alleged that the UDF's unholy nexus with radical groups like SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami helped it win the Palakkad assembly seat in the bypoll.

Addressing the media, the CPM leader asserted that the LDF would continue to support P Sarin, who contested in the Palakkad bypoll as an independent candidate. A former Congress member, he switched to the LDF camp before the byelection.

“Sarin is an asset to the left front. The significant rise in the vote share in the assembly bypoll proves this. The LDF's vote share gap with the BJP has declined impressively compared to previous years. This indicates that the LDF can make a comeback in Palakkad. We will continue to work hard and wrest power. Sarin's popularity will help the LDF garner votes in the region. The front will continue to support Sarin in the future as well,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a dig at the UDF, he alleged that anti-communist groups had joined forces in Palakkad to smooth Rahul Mamkootathil's path.

“SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami supported the UDF in the election, but Congress is concealing the role of these communal groups in the poll victory,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on Priyanka Gandhi's win in Wayanad, Govindan said that the result was expected. At the same time, he expressed concern over the decline in the LDF's vote share in the Lok Sabha seat.

Govindan also rubbished the UDF's allegations of an anti-incumbency wave in Kerala.

“The bypoll results in Chelakkara proved there's no anti-incumbency wave in Kerala. There has been a significant rise in the LDF's vote share in Chelakkara compared to previous polls,” said Govindan.

ADVERTISEMENT

LDF candidate UR Pradeep won the Chelakkara assembly bypoll by defeating the UDF's Ramya Haridas by a margin of 12,201 votes. Pradeep, who had maintained a steady lead since the beginning of the counting, garnered 64,827 votes, while Haridas secured 52,626 votes, according to Election Commission figures. The BJP-NDA nominee, K Balakrishnan, finished in third position with 33,609 votes.