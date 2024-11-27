Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his cabinet ministers, and the Leader of the Opposition have collectively claimed Rs 1.73 crore in medical expenses for themselves and their family members in the past three years. These figures, covering the period from July 7, 2021, to October 3, 2024, were provided by the Public Administration (Accounts) Department.



During this period, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan received Rs 77,74,356 for medical expenses. Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan claimed Rs 1,42,123. Former minister and CPM state secretary MV Govindan received Rs 2,22,256.

The government clarified that no special insurance schemes have been implemented for the Chief Minister or other ministers, and their medical expenses are reimbursed through the Finance Department.

Amount received by ministers as medical expenses