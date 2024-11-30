Pathanamthitta: In a shocking accident, a truck lost control and fell onto a house at Koorambala MC road in Pandalam here on Saturday. Four of the family in the house sustained minor injuries as their house completely collapsed in the accident. They are currently undergoing treatment at Government Taluk Hospital in Adoor.

The injured are Pathippadi native Rajesh, his wife and their two children. Talking to Manorama News, Rajesh's mother who resides in another house said that her son and family suffered minor injuries as they were in the kitchen during the time of the accident. According to witnesses, the truck overturned on MC road and fell onto the house which is close to the road.

The accident reportedly took place around 5.30 on Saturday morning. Neighbours and the fire force carried out the rescue operation.