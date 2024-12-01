Kottayam: A theft occurred at St John's Orthodox Cheriyapally church in Pampady on Saturday. CCTV footage shows the thief entering the church grounds around 11.30 pm and setting fire to the south-facing door.

Once inside, he stole money from the offering box. The church minister discovered the theft at 4 am on Sunday. The church management committee and the police were promptly notified.

A dog squad and fingerprint experts arrived at the scene, and the authorities are reviewing the CCTV footage to assist with the investigation. The inquiry is ongoing. Parish Metropolitan Dr Youhanon Mar Dioscorus visited the church to assess the situation.