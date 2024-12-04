The Excise Department seized 2,600 litres of spirit concealed among grape boxes in a truck at Mannuthy, Thrissur, early Wednesday morning. Two individuals, Hari from Palakkad and Pradeep from Pazhuvil, were arrested in connection with the case.

The contraband, transported in 79 cans under the pretence of a grape transport from Bengaluru, was intended for a recipient in Thrissur. However, upon spotting the Excise team, the recipient fled the scene in a vehicle, and efforts are underway to trace them.

Acting on a tip-off, the Excise Commissioner’s squad carried out the operation in coordination with the Thrissur Range team. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the origin of the spirit, its intended use, and other potential links to the smuggling operation.