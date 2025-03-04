Kollam: CPM state secretary MV Govindan announced that the party will strictly adhere to the 75-year age limit for its state committee members in Kerala. Speaking to media ahead of the CPM state conference in Kollam, which begins on March 6, Govindan said that party members should abstain from alcohol, and any member found drinking will be expelled.

Regarding the age limit for state committee members, Govindan clarified that an exemption exists for the Chief Minister. He also confirmed that the strength of the state committee would remain unchanged. In response to a question about increasing women’s representation in the state committee, Govindan said, “Let’s see.”

‘No’ to alcohol

Govindan reiterated that the party’s policy has always been against alcohol consumption. "Party members should not consume alcohol. If any member drinks, they will be expelled," he said. He also called for effective interventions against drug abuse, adding that, all mass organisations and the party should engage should intensify their efforts in this regard.

“How many can claim to have never tasted alcohol? Nobody can say they’ve seen party members in toddy shops or bars. I proudly say that we follow a ‘no drinking, no smoking’ policy” Govindan added. He also said that the party’s organisational strength would be used to oppose the spread of all addictive substances, including liquor.

Party conference from Thursday

The CPM state conference will be inaugurated by Politburo Coordinator Prakash Karat at the C Kesavan Memorial Town Hall in Kollam at 10 am on March 6. The conference will feature 530 delegates, including 75 women, along with 486 regular delegates and 44 guests and observers.

Govindan expressed confidence that the LDF would win the 2026 Assembly elections, noting that the conference would discuss strategies to expand the party’s popular base in Kerala to 50 per cent. The meeting will also focus on combating right-wing communal forces and building an alliance at the national level against such forces.

Other key discussions will include turning Kerala into a women-friendly state and continuing the development of a “New Kerala,” a concept first outlined at the previous state conference.

UDF's role in strengthening communal forces

Govindan accused the Congress-led UDF of encouraging communal forces like the SDPI and BJP in Kerala. He cited the SDPI’s victory in a Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation ward, a Congress-held seat, in a recent by-election as evidence. He also claimed that the BJP’s win in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat was a result of Congress' actions.

“Fascists, who currently operate under democratic rules, are in power at the Centre. Once they gain total control, they will attempt to amend the Constitution and alter its essence. The CPM will form a national alliance to resist such moves,” Govindan said.

CPM gaining strength

Govindan highlighted the growing strength of his party. "Since the last state conference in 2021, the party has added 37,517 new members," he said. The CPM's membership has risen from 5,27,678 in 2021 to 5,64,895 in 2024. The number of CPM branches in Kerala has increased to 38,426, up by 3,247 branches in three years. "Women now hold the post of secretary in 2,597 branches, up from 1,991 in 2021," he added.

Additionally, the number of local committees (LCs) has increased by 171 in three years, bringing the total to 2,444, with 40 of them having women secretaries. Three area committees also now have women secretaries, Govindan concluded.