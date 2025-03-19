Wayanad: The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) submitted the final list of 402 beneficiaries to be accommodated in the township project to the state government on Tuesday. The delay in publishing the final list led to widespread criticism, with opposition party and action councils of landslide survivors accusing the government of negligence.

The first list published by the state government included 242 beneficiaries—survivors who had lost their homes and loved ones. The second phase (Phase 2A) of rehabilitation included 87 families who had to flee their homes due to damage or isolation caused by the disaster. The final list (Phase 2B) contains 73 beneficiaries who were missing from the earlier lists, according to a press release by the district administration on Wednesday.

Shaija Baby, an ASHA worker from Mundakkai, also appears on the final list. Her absence from earlier lists sparked controversy, as she had lost her home and several relatives in the disaster. Despite her personal loss, Shaija remained involved in relief activities, including reaching out to isolated individuals and identifying the deceased at the mortuary and Primary Health Centre. The Meppadi panchayat had justified her omission by stating that she was already included in the Life Mission housing project.

Officials confirmed that, in addition to the originally listed families, the DDMA has recommended adding 17 more families to the list based on complaints raised by action councils, political parties, and the media. More than 100 appeals related to the beneficiary list have also been submitted for the state government's consideration.

District Collector D R Meghasree said individuals with complaints about the beneficiary list can submit their grievances until March 24. The lists are available on the district administration website, the Department of Local Self-Administration website, and at offices in Meppadi panchayat, the Collectorate, Vythiri taluk office, Mananthavadi RDO office, and Vellarimala village office.

District Panchayat President Samsad Marakkar, who is also the vice-chairperson of the DDMA, told Onmanorama that it has been challenging for the DDMA to address many genuine complaints due to the stringent eligibility guidelines set by the officials. “We are forced to forward the complaints to the state government because we know they are valid,” he added.