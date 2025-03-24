A complaint filed by a woman forest officer in Thiruvananthapuram with the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) against three senior officials alleging sexual advances in 2019 has sparked a long-brewing feud among officials in the department, reportedly boiling down to a smear campaign and retaliation. A dossier of documents seen by Onmanorama shows that despite multiple departmental inquiries, transfer orders, suspensions and interventions by the Kerala High Court and human rights bodies, the issue remains unresolved.

It began in 2019 when the woman officer, known for her wildlife rescue work, filed a complaint with the ICC against three senior officials—KS Justin Stanley (Divisional Forest Officer, Flying Squad), Jayakumar (Special Forest Officer, Control Room), and Jagadeesh (Range Forest Officer, Control Room). She accused them of making sexual advances under the pretext of investigating complaints against her related to the Eco-Tourism Centre in Kallar. "When I rejected them, the harassment and blackmail began," the woman officer said. She requested not to be named for this article.

In 2021, ICC chairperson Neethu Lakshmi IFS found Justin and Jayakumar guilty under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013, and recommended disciplinary action. The report stated that Justin admitted the complaints against the woman officer were baseless and that he had tried to coerce her into private meetings, even offering her money. The case was handed over to the Vithura police. However, Justin and Jayakumar approached the Kerala High Court to quash the FIR. Following a compromise, the complainant informed the court she did not wish to pursue the case, and the FIR was quashed.

"After the ICC report, I faced more threats and retaliation," she said. In November 2023, Kallar native Anilkumar accused her of using a casteist slur during a meeting. Acting on an inquiry report by Thiruvananthapuram Flying Squad Range Officer Renjith Kumar, submitted to Flying Squad DFO Heeralal, the department initiated disciplinary action. From Paruthippally, she was first transferred to Kulathuppuzha Range, nearly 100 km from her residence, and later to Kottur on orders from Neethu Lakshmi.

Based on the findings in the report, Neethu Lakshmi ordered the recovery of her uniform allowance and directed a police investigation. The case was then transferred to Nedumangad DySP, who submitted a report to the SC/ST Special Court in September 2024, concluding that Anilkumar’s complaint was fabricated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid these developments, the woman officer took a seven-month medical leave due to mental distress. "Even after resuming duty, they tried to withhold my salary and allowances. Despite the police report clearing me, the DFO refused to reinstate me to Paruthippally as I did not entertain his personal interests," she alleged. She has since filed complaints with the state Human Rights Commission and the Kerala State Women’s Commission. She further alleged that her colleagues sent anonymous letters to defame her.

In November 2024, Anilkumar filed another complaint, accusing her of pressuring him to withdraw his earlier claims. He alleged that she threatened to commit suicide and implicate him and the investigating officers in a note. Renjith, who led the inquiry, recommended disciplinary action in his report to DFO Heeralal.

When contacted, Renjith said he was doing his duty. "I was investigating complaints and submitting reports. There were several allegations against her, and it was one among them. I will continue probing the cases against her," Renjith said. Heeralal told Onmanorama that he would not comment to the media and that he intended to handle the matter through legal proceedings.

In December 2024, the Women's Commission directed the Department of Forest and Wildlife, Women and Child Development and the office of the Forest Minister to initiate a fair probe and take strict action against those responsible for the harassment based on a complaint filed by the woman officer.

"The complaint reveals that the woman officer faced harassment in various forms from her superiors, with indirect support from higher-ranking women officials," the commission noted in the order. Noting that even IFS officials have been found supporting such actions, the commission urged a detailed investigation and called for exemplary departmental action against the accused. It also stressed the need to ensure a safe and fair working environment for the complainant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the commission recommended that the government revoke the transfer order issued against the woman officer based on the "fake complaint" and withdraw the disciplinary actions taken against her. Following this, the government transferred Renjith on February 8, 2025.

Renjith challenged this before the Kerala Administrative Tribunal, claiming the KWC’s report was biased. "The commission only considered the complainant’s statements and ignored our concerns. The police report in her favour cannot be relied upon as the court has not accepted it. She also refused to file a complaint within the department and went directly to the commission. There are multiple complaints against her, including not wearing uniform, financial mismanagement, unauthorised media interviews, and sharing wildlife rescue videos on social media," he told Onmanorama. On March 3, the tribunal stayed his transfer for two weeks. Meanwhile, the woman officer approached the National Commission for Women (NCW), seeking further intervention.

Two days later, Renjith was suspended from service to ensure a fair investigation, based on the KWC’s recommendation. However, the tribunal stayed his suspension, a decision later upheld by the Kerala High Court. Following this, he was reinstated.

The woman officer’s mother has also approached the state government at least thrice, accusing senior officials of harassment and spreading false information to damage her daughter’s reputation. She also alleged that Renjith and other officers visited her home and obtained her signature on a blank sheet without disclosing its purpose. Forest Minister A K Saseendran said that he was aware of the matter and has directed appropriate action.

"Everyone has the right to file complaints and seek legal remedies for workplace issues. The woman officer has taken the legal route, and I have instructed the department to follow proper procedures and act according to the law," said Saseendran.