Wayanad: Vellarmala Government Higher Secondary School, which was devastated by the landslide that hit Wayanad on July 30, 2024, is preparing for a fresh start on the campus of Government Higher Secondary School, Meppadi. Education Minister V Sivankutty will inaugurate the newly constructed school building on Sunday.

Minister for Scheduled Tribe Development OR Kelu, along with senior government officials and legislative members, will also attend the ceremony.

For the residents of Mundakkai-Chooralmala, who survived the massive landslides, this marks another moment of joy following the much-awaited launch of the township project in Kalpetta.

The Builders’ Association of India (BAI), an umbrella organisation of contractors, builders, and institutions, constructed the new school building near GHSS Meppadi as part of the project's first phase. BAI spent approximately ₹3 crore to build the structure, which features modern classroom facilities.

With the completion of this phase, around 550 students will shift to the new building in the upcoming academic year.

A school washed away by disaster

The Government Vocational Higher Secondary School (GVHSS), Vellarmala, commonly known as Vellarmala School, had 702 students. Nestled along the banks of the Punnapuzha River, it was a serene place of learning, harmonised with nature for both students and teachers.

Vellarmala school destroyed in landslide. File Photo: Manorama

However, on the fateful day of July 31, 2024, the tranquil river turned into a raging force, sweeping away the school along with parts of Chooralmala town. Tragically, 33 students lost their lives in the disaster. In its aftermath, 40 students opted to transfer to other schools.

18 classrooms in new building

The total estimated cost of the new school project, featuring 18 classrooms and 16 toilets, is ₹3 crore. The first phase, comprising 12 classrooms and 10 toilets, is nearly complete. Following the landslide, 550 students from LP, UP, High School, and Plus Two sections were relocated to temporary buildings at GHSS Meppadi.

According to BAI State Chairman PN Suresh, the first phase will be completed by the end of this month, while the remaining six toilets and four classrooms will be finished by April. The school consists of 17 divisions from first standard to SSLC, along with four Plus Two divisions.

"We have constructed the building in accordance with the state government’s specifications and under the supervision of engineers from the Local Self-Government Department," said Suresh.

Additionally, BAI has submitted a ₹2 crore proposal for a hostel building under the school project. Construction will commence as soon as the state government allocates land for the project.