Kochi: Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, who is facing allegations of misbehaving with a woman actor under the influence of drugs, has landed in fresh trouble as the Kochi police have decided to interrogate him over his dramatic escape from a hotel during a raid conducted by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF).

Manorama News reported that the Ernakulam North Police will issue a summons to the actor, asking him to appear for an interrogation on Saturday at 10 am. A police team led by the Central Assistant Commissioner of Police, C Jayakumar, will question him at the North Police Station. Since the actor is currently in Tamil Nadu, the police handed over the notice to his family in Thrissur.

According to reports, the police decided to summon the actor based on a report filed by DANSAF. Officials are expected to seek clarification from Shine regarding his sudden exit from the hotel during the raid. On the night of April 16, DANSAF raided a hotel in Kaloor as part of an ongoing crackdown on drug abuse. CCTV footage from the hotel reportedly shows Shine fleeing from the third floor when the DANSAF team began the raid. He is said to have evaded the police by escaping through a window.

Investigators stated that Shine jumped out of a third-floor window onto a sheet covering the floor below upon noticing the police presence. According to a PTI report, the sheet reportedly broke on impact, after which he leapt into the swimming pool and exited through the staircase. It is believed he fled the hotel premises by taking a lift on a passing bike.

Meanwhile, Shine’s father, CP Chacko, told Manorama News that the actor will cooperate with the investigation into the misconduct allegations raised by his co-actor, Vincy Aloshious. He added that Shine will also appear before the internal committee of the Soothravakkyam movie on April 21.

Amid this, the prosecution is planning to move an appeal in the High Court against the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court’s order acquitting Shine in a cocaine case. The court acquitted the actor and the other accused in the case, citing that the probe team and prosecution failed to produce sufficient evidence to prove the charges. The case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, by Kochi police was the first cocaine case reported in Kerala. The other accused in the case are- Reshma Rangaswamy, Blessy Silverster, Tincy Babu, Sneha Babu, Okowe Chigozie Collins, Prithviraj and Jasbir Singh.