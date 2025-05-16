Running car catches fire in Kochi, no casualities
Ernakulam: A running car caught fire near Kaloor junction in Kochi on Friday evening. The fire force reached the spot and contained the blaze, an official with the Gandhinagar Fire Department said.
The engine and front tyres of the car were completely destroyed in the blaze. No casualties were reported, as the driver likely jumped out of the vehicle upon noticing the fire, the official said. Meanwhile, the owner of the vehicle has not yet been identified.
The incident happened during the busy hours of the day amid heavy traffic. "Other vehicles were removed from the spot immediately following the fire, minimising the damage," he said.
