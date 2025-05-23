Thrissur: A temporary tar seal applied by the National Highway authorities to cover cracks on the Chavakkad–Ponnani stretch of the National Highway was dislodged following overnight rain, causing rainwater mixed with tar to flow into homes along the service road. Residents were left distressed, with several houses reporting damage and contamination concerns on Friday.

The cracks had initially appeared on Thursday on a nearby overbridge, stretching nearly 50 meters. Responding to local protests, officials swiftly sealed the damaged section using a tar-based compound. However, heavy rain that night washed away the layer, allowing the tar-laced water to enter multiple residential compounds.

In April, muddy water from the same under-construction flyover had flooded homes during a downpour. Despite complaints lodged with the District Collector at the time, no lasting solutions were implemented, residents alleged. “We are reliving the same ordeal. Authorities have failed to act despite repeated complaints,” said Ashokan Akkaraparambil, one of the affected residents.

Social activist K S Anil Kumar expressed concern over potential health hazards. “The water contains chemicals. If it contaminates drinking sources, the consequences could be severe. Those responsible must be held accountable,” he said.

A high-level inspection was conducted at the site on Friday, involving District Collector Arjun Pandian, District Police Chief R Ilango, MLA N K Akbar, and officials from the Public Works Department, Soil Conservation Department, Groundwater Department, and Geology–Revenue teams. Representatives from Shivalaya Constructions, the firm overseeing the flyover project, were also present.

The team collected soil samples and submitted a preliminary report recommending a comprehensive geotechnical study to assess the depth of the cracks and ensure structural stability. A final report will be forwarded to the Collector once analysis is complete.

In the meantime, the Collector has sought a special report from the NHAI Ernakulam Project Director. Traffic is being temporarily diverted via the service road, and further measures will be implemented based on the upcoming findings from the National Highways Authority.