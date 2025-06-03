Kochi: The body of a Tanzanian naval cadet who had gone missing in the Kochi backwaters two days ago was found on Tuesday. The body of 22-year-old Abdul Ibrahim was found close to the shores between Naval Base and Venduruthy bridge, a top source confirmed.

The Navy has not issued any official statement yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibrahim, who was scheduled to fly back from Kochi on Monday after attending a training session at Ezhimala Naval Academy in Kannur, was swept away by strong currents after he jumped off the Venduruthy Bridge in an adventurous act.

The body was shifted to the hospital in Naval Base. An officer from the Ezhimala academy will arrive at Kochi to identify the body on Tuesday. A decision on sending the mortal remains back to Ibrahim's home country will be taken after official consultations with Tanzanian diplomats.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Navy has launched an intense search for Ibrahim after he was reported missing in the backwaters. Ibrahim was part of the foreign naval cadets who get training in different naval bases in India.