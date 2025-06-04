Malappuram: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) state convener PV Anvar has launched a scathing attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, calling him a “betrayer”. The former Nilambur MLA said that Pinarayi is the greatest deceiver Kerala has ever seen.

Anvar also accused Pinarayi of betraying former Chief Minister and senior CPM leader VS Achuthanandan, claiming that this act of betrayal paved the way for his rise to power in Kerala. He added that the Left has been trying to portray him as a fraud in recent days following his announcement to contest in the Nilambur by-election.

Anvar criticised the Chief Minister’s recent interview with an English daily, in which Pinarayi claimed that black money in Malappuram district was being used for anti-national activities. He pointed out that it was he who first brought this controversial remark to public attention.

He alleged that the interview in the English daily was part of a secret agreement with the BJP. Despite securing a second term by promising to safeguard minority interests, the Chief Minister had failed them on crucial issues such as the NRC and CAA, Anvar claimed. He also criticised the government for not withdrawing cases it had earlier promised to revoke. Citing the Munambam issue, he added that the people there, too, had been deceived.