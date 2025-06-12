Kozhikode: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted bail to six school students accused in the murder of 15-year-old Mohammed Shahabas, ruling that an anonymous threat letter and vague concerns about criminal association could not justify their prolonged detention. The Juvenile Justice Board issued the release order soon after the High Court granted bail. The minors were released by 7.30 pm on Wednesday.



Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, who issued the order, observed that the anonymous letter, received by the school principal warning of danger if the accused were allowed to write their SSLC examination, could no longer be considered a valid reason for denying bail. “Such letters, especially when the police have failed to trace their origin even after an investigation, cannot be treated as evidence of a real or continuing threat,” the court said.

The accused minors, all under 16 years of age, have been in the Observation Home since March. The High Court pointed out that some of them had been in custody for over 100 days, despite the absence of any concrete evidence that they had criminal links or would be endangered if released.

The prosecution had earlier cited the possibility of public backlash, threats to the safety of the children, and the nature of the offence as reasons to oppose bail. However, the court clarified that such speculative concerns, especially in the absence of clear and present danger, cannot override the protections granted under the Juvenile Justice Act.

“There is nothing to indicate that the children in conflict with law have any nexus with criminals or would associate with such persons. Vague allegations cannot be grounds to deny bail,” the order stated.

Shahabas, a Class 10 student from Kozhikode, was allegedly assaulted by fellow tuition students in February, resulting in a fatal skull fracture. The accused were charged with murder, unlawful assembly, and causing grievous hurt. Police claim the attack was premeditated and coordinated via WhatsApp and Instagram.

The High Court had earlier allowed some of the accused to attend interviews for Plus One admission. Three were admitted to Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Thamarassery, and others to institutions in Kozhikode.

Granting bail, the court imposed strict conditions. Each student is to be released on a bond of ₹50,000 with two solvent sureties. Their parents must file affidavits undertaking that they will monitor the students’ activities, ensure cooperation with the investigation, prevent further offences, and avoid any attempts to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence.

The jurisdictional court has been authorised to cancel or modify bail if any condition is violated.