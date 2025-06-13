Ottappalam: Dialysis for free and that too at a Taluk hospital? When this idea first surfaced, it was met with amusement and skepticism. But 12 years later, the Captain Lakshmi Memorial Dialysis Unit at Ottappalam Taluk Hospital has rewritten expectations, conducting over 1.29 lakh free dialysis sessions and emerging as a lifeline for countless kidney patients across the region.

Established in 2013, during the tenure of Minister M.B. Rajesh as the Member of Parliament, the unit set a precedent for public healthcare in Kerala. At a time when free dialysis services in government hospitals were practically unheard of, this initiative served as a model and inspired similar units across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now in its 12th year, the unit has recorded as many as 1,29,156 dialysis sessions, a milestone unmatched by any other Taluk hospital in Kerala. For patients from poor financial backgrounds and their families, it has become a crucial support system in their battle with chronic kidney disease.

The unit started with just seven dialysis machines but has grown in phases and currently operates 24 machines across two floors, handling an average of 60 patients daily in three shifts. The service continues to be provided entirely free of cost.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Captain Lakshmi Memorial Dialysis Unit functions with the support of government funds, contributions from the Ottappalam Municipality and other state-level schemes. It also benefits from private donations that have helped build up infrastructure and acquire new machines. The unit notably operated without interruption even during the peak of the pandemic.

Priority is given to residents within the Ottappalam Municipality limits, but beneficiaries also include patients from neighbouring panchayats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Free dialysis worth over ₹30 crore

In the private sector, a single dialysis session can cost around Rs.2,500 and going by that yardstick, the Ottappalam unit has so far provided free dialysis services worth over Rs.30 crore. If the unit were to expand its operations into four shifts a day, it could benefit up to 90 patients daily.

The only roadblocks to expansion are the Shortage of staff and the need for additional infrastructure. Efforts are already underway to address these gaps and enhance the unit’s capacity.