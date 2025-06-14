Kundara: The Kundara police have arrested a 40-year-old man, Jijesh of Jijo Sadanam, who bit a police sub-inspector and set a pet dog on a civil police officer during a violent confrontation. Jijesh, arrested in connection with an assault case, also has a history of nearly 12 criminal cases.

The incident ounfolded around 9 pm on Thursday near Padappakkara Nellimukku. The injured officers were identified as P Sachil Lal, Sub-Inspector at the Kundara police station and S Sreejith, a Civil Police Officer attached to the same station.

The police had arrived at the location following a complaint from a local resident who alleged that Jijesh had assaulted him. Jijesh, who was consuming liquor on the lake banks near here, turned aggressive upon seeing the police. He hurled abuses at the officers and launched a violent assault. During the scuffle, he bit Sub-Inspector Sachil Lal on the leg.

When CPO Sreejith tried to rescue the sub-inspector, Jijesh commanded a pet dog, belonging to his cousin, to attack him too. According to Sub-Inspector Sachil Lal, the dog obeyed the accused's command and bit the civil police officer.

More police personnel soon arrived at the scene and managed to overpower Jijesh. He was taken into custody and shifted to a police vehicle. However, he continued his violent behaviour inside the vehicle, damaging the seats and breaking a rear glass pane.

The injured officers later received treatment at the Taluk Hospital. Jijesh was produced before the Kollam First Class Judicial Magistrate and was remanded in custody for 14 days.