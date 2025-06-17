Mannarkad: In a major relief to residents of the Mylampadam–Pothuvappadam village, private bus services have resumed after a gap of several years. The operations restarted following the restoration of the Mylampadam–Kottopadam road, which connects the Kumaramputhoor and Kottopadam panchayats.

Bus services along the route had been halted after the road was damaged in a landslide during the 2018 floods. The resumption marks the end of a long-standing travel hardship for hundreds of families in the area, who had to walk nearly three kilometres to access public transport.

The road is a vital lifeline for locals, including school-going children. The reinstated bus service will operate daily between 8 am and 6 pm.