Malappuram: A total of 497 individuals are on the Nipah virus contact list in the state, Health Minister Veena George said on Saturday. Of these, 203 are from Malappuram district, 114 from Kozhikode, 178 from Palakkad, and 2 from Ernakulam.

Statewide, 14 individuals are under highest-risk observation, while 82 are being monitored under the high-risk category. A central team has visited the districts of Malappuram and Palakkad.

In Malappuram, 10 people are currently under treatment, with one person admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). So far, 62 samples have tested negative for the virus in the district. In Palakkad, 5 people are under isolation treatment, and 5 others have been discharged.

A high-level meeting was convened under the leadership of Veena George. Participants included the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department, the NHM State Mission Director, the Director of the Health Department, the Director of Medical Education, Additional Directors, District Collectors, District Medical Officers, police officials, and representatives from various other departments.