Alappuzha: The residents of Pallathuruthy and Thirumala wards have been struggling for days without drinking water. The water supply has been disrupted in these areas for the last 28 days. Apart from a few areas in the lower part of Pallathuruthy where water is barely available, the pipelines have been dry.

Residents of these areas report that no action has been taken, despite repeatedly informing the executive engineer and the assistant engineer of their difficulties. The people and the ward councillor have even gheraoed the water authority officials to protest against this apathy.

The Pallathuruthy ward comprises swathes of paddy fields, the banks of the Pampa River and countless streams. There is no other way for the residents to get drinking water other than through the pipelines. They have to travel long distances even to buy drinking water cans. The water in the fields, the river and the streams is muddy and polluted too. Councillor K Noordin said that the water authority officials had initially informed them that the water supply had been disrupted as the pipes had burst in Kalarkode and Thookukulam areas as part of the renovation works on the national highway. He claimed that the officials later blamed a malfunction in the main line at the pump house near Valia Chudukadu. Now, they say that the motor of the borewell in Thookukulam caught fire.

The executive engineer visited various places in Pallathuruthy ward after the shortage of drinking water supply became severe. He listened to their complaints and promised to solve the issue and resume water supply in three days.

Meanwhile, the municipality supplied water in vehicles to assuage the difficulties of the residents. However, this too got disrupted when the vehicle broke down. It was later resumed by bringing another vehicle to the spot.