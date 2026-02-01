Fire engulfs automobile workshop in Malappuram, 26 bikes gutted
Malappuram: At least 26 bikes were gutted after a massive fire broke out at an automobile workshop in Cherumukku in the early hours of Sunday. According to reports, no casualties were reported.
However, the flames spread to the nearby Government Veterinary Hospital. It is learnt that some documents at the hospital were destroyed in the fire.
The fire reportedly erupted around 1 am. Residents who noticed the flames alerted the Fire Force.Two units of the Fire Force from Tirur and Tanur rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.
More details are awaited.
