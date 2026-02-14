The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya KR-742 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹10 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – KC 889462

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹25 lakh – KH 556596

Third prize: ₹10 lakh - KB 246675

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0245, 0258, 0762, 0906, 2172, 3432, 3561, 3893, 4332, 4807, 5219, 5802, 5810, 6836, 7902, 8695, 8984, 9307, 9587

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

3463, 3853, 4366, 4623, 7679, 8343

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0056, 0094, 0532, 1541, 2602, 2698, 3192, 3539, 3845, 4321, 4579, 5265, 5532, 6255, 6590, 6664, 7226, 7442, 7713, 7746, 8432, 8568, 9251, 9548, 9896

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0106, 0526, 0699, 0737, 1033, 1124, 1129 1226, 1283, 1557, 1727, 1735, 1770, 1773 1905, 2149, 2266, 2422, 2453, 2478, 2566 2612, 2670, 2699, 2849, 2850, 2855, 2876 3019, 3245, 3408, 3409, 3862, 4069, 4234 4266, 4492, 4774, 4777, 5020, 5186, 5260 5309, 5631, 5848, 6020, 6056, 6144, 6148 6704, 6835, 6863, 6903, 7159, 7216, 7257 7272, 7323, 7700, 7711, 8156, 8219, 8234 8492, 8509, 8519, 8561, 8700, 9071, 9085 9142, 9198, 9290, 9331, 9705, 9996

Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0161, 0273, 0500, 0527, 0609, 0631, 0712 0733, 0884, 0909, 1132, 1220, 1608, 1652 1739, 1780, 1941, 2005, 2060, 2195, 2350 2411, 2487, 2541, 2550, 2932, 3056, 3201 3305, 3337, 3606, 3678, 3700, 3884, 3967 4026, 4053, 4116, 4138, 4277, 4311, 4355 4560, 4691, 4728, 4828, 5017, 5242, 5245 5470, 5581, 5583, 5895, 6102, 6389, 6450 6595, 6605, 6707, 6740, 6816, 6877, 7035 7170, 7207, 7227, 7241, 7503, 7552, 7593 7620, 8054, 8160, 8178, 8184, 8261, 8272 8308, 8564, 8659, 8698, 8826, 9031, 9293 9320, 9382, 9399, 9417, 9432, 9454, 9627, 9799

Ninth prize: ₹100

0189, 0257, 0430, 0497, 0510, 0546, 0702, 0715, 0751, 0764, 0863, 0895, 0940 0958, 1253, 1340, 1382, 1556, 1645, 1655, 1797, 1867, 1899, 2094, 2277, 2415, 2462, 2491 2500, 2501, 2637, 2639, 2861, 3025, 3033, 3039, 3086, 3268, 3445, 3467, 3491, 3512, 3533 3567, 3580, 3626, 3731, 4064, 4247, 4395, 4471, 4555, 4624, 4629, 4670, 4676, 4718, 4729 4863, 4866, 4890, 5229, 5354, 5382, 5399, 5528, 5542, 5549, 5561, 5687, 5722, 5730, 5756 5757, 5956, 6022, 6091, 6119, 6205, 6248, 6281, 6297, 6362, 6363, 6575, 6672, 6734, 6902 6932, 7054, 7094, 7250, 7251, 7303, 7349, 7355, 7469, 7481, 7521, 7733, 7771, 7773, 7792 7848, 7926, 7975, 8004, 8026, 8168, 8269, 8297, 8338, 8358, 8398, 8530, 8607, 8647, 8662 8675, 8845, 8860, 8864, 8872, 8938, 9144, 9153, 9174, 9182, 9248, 9268, 9352, 9355, 9387 9497, 9523, 9622, 9719, 9811, 9832, 9837, 9864, 9872, 9937, 9974

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.