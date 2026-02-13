The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-40 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – RN 797665

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – RX 605525

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - RW 512195

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0450, 3028, 4320, 6142, 0553, 3572, 4357, 8383, 0657, 3727, 4783, 9158, 0993, 4103, 5483, 9561, 1169, 4222, 6100

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

0148, 7628, 1866, 9522, 6663, 7402

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0840, 1019, 1094, 1393, 2019, 2620, 3483, 3707, 3748, 3925, 4487, 4827, 4858, 5223, 5584, 5707, 6613, 6642, 7627, 7730, 7962, 8047, 8429, 8679, 9607

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0070, 0245, 0601, 0619, 0667, 0725, 0770 0900, 1212, 1271, 1394, 1417, 1744, 1849 1886, 2138, 2253, 2342, 2995, 3252, 3305 3453, 3547, 3823, 3826, 3903, 4152, 4161 4229, 4240, 4397, 4546, 4560, 4714, 4995 5040, 5077, 5209, 5341, 5362, 5466, 5514 5574, 5587, 5606, 5614, 5756, 6043, 6216 6217, 6234, 6353, 6367, 6456, 6464, 6529 6576, 6767, 6948, 7672, 7682, 7877, 8004 8030, 8188, 8260, 8369, 8606, 8843, 9330 9494, 9504, 9525, 9680, 9700, 9762

Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0019, 0141, 0182, 0191, 0393, 0617, 1043, 1128, 1296, 1327, 1356, 1462, 1525, 1574, 1615, 1650, 1657, 1673, 1887, 1898, 2415, 2494, 2525, 2717, 2828, 2955, 3020, 3053, 3145, 3564, 3594, 3634, 3638, 3666, 3710, 3786, 3845, 4018, 4217, 4243, 4368, 4389, 4415, 4621, 4694, 4756, 4845, 4916, 5006, 5163, 5366, 5425, 5557, 5598, 5603, 5646, 5833, 5847, 5871, 6147, 6344, 6412, 6422, 6712, 6787, 6792, 6806, 6826, 6959, 7261, 7329, 7496, 7633, 7662, 7670, 7852, 7924, 7998, 8223, 8225, 8296, 8356, 8610, 8897, 8989, 9001, 9164, 9173, 9247, 9365, 9462, 9693

Ninth prize: ₹100

0084, 0120, 0186, 0337, 0389, 0717, 1079, 1215, 1291 1391, 1527, 1667, 1729, 1733, 1922, 2021, 2122, 2207 2230, 2291, 2320, 2356, 2412, 2458, 2572, 2768, 2815 2941, 2953, 3049, 3100, 3133, 3318, 3356, 3372, 3402 3444, 3516, 3677, 3764, 3798, 3951, 4043, 4046, 4085 4086, 4087, 4094, 4125, 4163, 4183, 4198, 4282, 4293 4399, 4539, 4592, 4599, 4683, 4691, 4790, 4825, 4970 5008, 5072, 5080, 5088, 5118, 5161, 5395, 5432, 5581 5642, 5695, 5710, 5776, 5883, 5893, 5937, 6103, 6130 6233, 6245, 6320, 6418, 6455, 6465, 6469, 6506, 6556 6609, 6821, 6845, 6847, 6848, 6849, 6855, 6917, 6924 7189, 7203, 7218, 7236, 7282, 7323, 7342, 7431, 7503 7537, 7544, 7736, 7738, 7799, 7864, 8152, 8171, 8397 8443, 8477, 8618, 8758, 8834, 8855, 8858, 8892, 8894 8906, 8959, 8966, 9142, 9197, 9261, 9314, 9317, 9337 9403, 9475, 9524, 9528, 9645, 9756, 9808, 9938, 9948

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.