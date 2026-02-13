The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-610 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 1:30 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – PU 235001

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – PV 125607

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - PR 115049

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0913, 2651, 3876, 4002, 4029, 4119, 4706, 4733, 4735, 5157, 6089, 6387, 7228, 7392, 7450, 7838, 8060, 8230, 9563

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

0635, 3138, 1613, 6617, 2538, 2548

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0020, 0503, 0598, 1008, 1698, 1943, 2292, 2817, 2905, 3197, 3559, 3699, 3716, 4127, 4242, 5074, 5535, 6555, 6581, 7121, 7226, 7273, 7705, 7904, 9084

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0087, 0397, 0470, 0516, 0807, 0929, 1133 1250, 1276, 1288, 1523, 1551, 1605, 1944 2012, 2065, 2140, 2429, 2442, 2503, 2735 2810, 2812, 2844, 3006, 3180, 3215, 3576 3674, 3722, 3938, 4138, 4188, 4212, 4384 4454, 4478, 4669, 4853, 5023, 5134, 5213 5336, 5356, 5423, 5502, 6015, 6239, 6339 6431, 6512, 6573, 6818, 6848, 7237, 7409 7499, 7502, 7716, 8094, 8297, 8348, 8587 8665, 8705, 8935, 9017, 9220, 9289, 9338 9403, 9418, 9676, 9735, 9908, 9999

Eighth prize: ₹200 (84)

0132, 0179, 0311, 0414, 0506, 0508, 0571, 0993, 1041, 1060, 1121, 1147, 1280, 1453, 1550, 1580, 1588, 1693, 1836, 2061, 2117, 2151, 2197, 2323, 2325, 2484, 2487, 2660, 2665, 2830, 3148, 3284, 3483, 4041, 4224, 4235, 4244, 4310, 4323, 4352, 4543, 4591, 4596, 4611, 4651, 4748, 4866, 5019, 5310, 5410, 5466, 6210, 6235, 6455, 6929, 7213, 7395, 7514, 7591, 7691, 7730, 7785, 7934, 7954, 8077, 8222, 8240, 8302, 8509, 8566, 8699, 8704, 8810, 8931, 8942, 9029, 9156, 9255, 9453, 9575, 9583, 9707, 9917, 9952

Ninth prize: ₹100

0172, 0194, 0246, 0279, 0507, 0550, 0837, 0844, 0939, 1235, 1267, 1287, 1289, 1339, 1348, 1372, 1398, 1421, 1440, 1567, 1601, 1614, 1640, 1767, 1794, 1890, 2146, 2168, 2359, 2368, 2408, 2586, 2621, 2803, 2970, 3019, 3199, 3224, 3255, 3303, 3505, 3511, 3530, 3588, 3772, 3798, 3838, 3845, 3846, 3860, 3964, 3986, 4000, 4009, 4039, 4048, 4104, 4179, 4189, 4265, 4294, 4382, 4437, 4445, 4467, 4532, 4540, 4602, 4685, 4715, 4798, 4834, 4836, 4899, 4954, 5036, 5076, 5080, 5101, 5160, 5295, 5408, 5445, 5458, 5469, 5484, 5637, 5659, 5718, 5809, 6011, 6051, 6091, 6112, 6125, 6127, 6374, 6530, 6583, 6631, 6633, 6801, 6807, 6821, 6830, 6850, 6859, 6882, 6886, 6924, 6937, 6945, 6957, 7026, 7144, 7307, 7503, 7568, 7653, 7733, 7801, 7872, 7884, 7915, 7919, 8001, 8076, 8107, 8164, 8180, 8190, 8272, 8300, 8436, 8502, 8538, 8572, 8756, 8788, 8967, 9008, 9035, 9047, 9107, 9134, 9154, 9158, 9235, 9355, 9620, 9661, 9790, 9833, 9931, 9957, 9968

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.