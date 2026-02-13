Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN-610 result today 13/02/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for PU 235001 | Check complete list
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-610 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 1:30 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – PU 235001
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – PV 125607
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - PR 115049
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)
0913, 2651, 3876, 4002, 4029, 4119, 4706, 4733, 4735, 5157, 6089, 6387, 7228, 7392, 7450, 7838, 8060, 8230, 9563
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0635, 3138, 1613, 6617, 2538, 2548
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0020, 0503, 0598, 1008, 1698, 1943, 2292, 2817, 2905, 3197, 3559, 3699, 3716, 4127, 4242, 5074, 5535, 6555, 6581, 7121, 7226, 7273, 7705, 7904, 9084
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0087, 0397, 0470, 0516, 0807, 0929, 1133 1250, 1276, 1288, 1523, 1551, 1605, 1944 2012, 2065, 2140, 2429, 2442, 2503, 2735 2810, 2812, 2844, 3006, 3180, 3215, 3576 3674, 3722, 3938, 4138, 4188, 4212, 4384 4454, 4478, 4669, 4853, 5023, 5134, 5213 5336, 5356, 5423, 5502, 6015, 6239, 6339 6431, 6512, 6573, 6818, 6848, 7237, 7409 7499, 7502, 7716, 8094, 8297, 8348, 8587 8665, 8705, 8935, 9017, 9220, 9289, 9338 9403, 9418, 9676, 9735, 9908, 9999
Eighth prize: ₹200 (84)
0132, 0179, 0311, 0414, 0506, 0508, 0571, 0993, 1041, 1060, 1121, 1147, 1280, 1453, 1550, 1580, 1588, 1693, 1836, 2061, 2117, 2151, 2197, 2323, 2325, 2484, 2487, 2660, 2665, 2830, 3148, 3284, 3483, 4041, 4224, 4235, 4244, 4310, 4323, 4352, 4543, 4591, 4596, 4611, 4651, 4748, 4866, 5019, 5310, 5410, 5466, 6210, 6235, 6455, 6929, 7213, 7395, 7514, 7591, 7691, 7730, 7785, 7934, 7954, 8077, 8222, 8240, 8302, 8509, 8566, 8699, 8704, 8810, 8931, 8942, 9029, 9156, 9255, 9453, 9575, 9583, 9707, 9917, 9952
Ninth prize: ₹100
0172, 0194, 0246, 0279, 0507, 0550, 0837, 0844, 0939, 1235, 1267, 1287, 1289, 1339, 1348, 1372, 1398, 1421, 1440, 1567, 1601, 1614, 1640, 1767, 1794, 1890, 2146, 2168, 2359, 2368, 2408, 2586, 2621, 2803, 2970, 3019, 3199, 3224, 3255, 3303, 3505, 3511, 3530, 3588, 3772, 3798, 3838, 3845, 3846, 3860, 3964, 3986, 4000, 4009, 4039, 4048, 4104, 4179, 4189, 4265, 4294, 4382, 4437, 4445, 4467, 4532, 4540, 4602, 4685, 4715, 4798, 4834, 4836, 4899, 4954, 5036, 5076, 5080, 5101, 5160, 5295, 5408, 5445, 5458, 5469, 5484, 5637, 5659, 5718, 5809, 6011, 6051, 6091, 6112, 6125, 6127, 6374, 6530, 6583, 6631, 6633, 6801, 6807, 6821, 6830, 6850, 6859, 6882, 6886, 6924, 6937, 6945, 6957, 7026, 7144, 7307, 7503, 7568, 7653, 7733, 7801, 7872, 7884, 7915, 7919, 8001, 8076, 8107, 8164, 8180, 8190, 8272, 8300, 8436, 8502, 8538, 8572, 8756, 8788, 8967, 9008, 9035, 9047, 9107, 9134, 9154, 9158, 9235, 9355, 9620, 9661, 9790, 9833, 9931, 9957, 9968
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.