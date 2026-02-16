The Congress party has decided to conduct booth-level house visits across the state from February 20 to 28 as part of preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections. The decision was taken at a KPCC leadership meeting, which reviewed the party's election preparedness.

Congress leaders will lead the house-to-house campaign in their respective areas, which will be coordinated by the booth committees. Pamphlets criticising the state and the central government will be distributed during these visits. The meeting also discussed steps to ensure the success of UDF's Puthuyuga Yatra.

The Congress alleged that the state government was protecting those involved in large-scale corruption linked to the Sabarimala gold robbery and the Global Ayyappa Sangamam. It accused the government of allowing financial misappropriation and fabrication of documents in connection with the conduct of the Ayyappa meet, and demanded that those responsible be brought to justice.

The meeting further alleged that the CPM follows "one law for criminals and another for ordinary citizens," and claimed that the LDF government was pushing Kerala towards lawlessness by undermining the legal system.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting was chaired by KPCC president Sunny Joseph. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, Congress working committee members Ramesh Chennithala and Kodikunnil Suresh, AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala Deepa Das Munshi, AICC observers Sachin Pilot, KJ George and Kanhaiya Kumar, UDF convener Adoor Prakash, KPCC working presidents PC Vishnunath and Shafi Parambil, along with KPCC political affairs committee members, office-bearers, DCC presidents, executive committee members, MPs and MLAs attended the meeting.