Thiruvananthapuram: Sub-Collector Alfred O V chaired a review meeting to assess preparations for the Attukal Pongala, which will be held at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple on March 3. He directed officials to complete all pending works related to the festival without delay.

Authorities will strictly prohibit parking on both sides of the roads on Pongala day. Police will deploy 5,570 personnel to ensure security. They will divide the area into three sectors for effective crowd management and install four watchtowers. Officers will also conduct drone surveillance across the festival zone.

The Health Department will station 10 ambulances on the day of the festival. The Corporation and the Fire and Rescue Services will deploy additional ambulances as part of the emergency response plan. The Corporation will transport and process post-festival waste at Cheruvaykkal and Enchakkal. It will deploy around 4,000 workers and 250 vehicles for waste management operations. Officials have also decided to station Fire and Safety units at both locations to respond swiftly to any fire incidents.

To enforce the Green Protocol, the Suchitwa Mission will conduct a special awareness campaign. Authorities will make public announcements in Malayalam and Tamil to ensure wider outreach.

The Sub-Collector instructed the Excise, Legal Metrology and Food Safety departments to submit reports on the special squad inspections they will conduct on Pongala day. He also directed officials of the Pollution Control Board to fix permissible sound limits for loudspeakers and take strict measures to prevent noise pollution.

The Water Authority will install 1,500 drinking water taps and 50 shower facilities at various locations to ensure an adequate water supply. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will operate 20 chain services during the festival period and 900 services on Pongala day to manage the rush of devotees. Additional District Magistrate Vineeth T K and officials from various departments attended the review meeting, which was held at the Collectorate Conference Hall.