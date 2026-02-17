Attenganam: A unique roadside installation set uup to promote the Theyyamkettu festival has been drawing widespread attention.

The display, featuring an artificial waterfall along with cutouts of a deer, a wild boar, and the Wayanattu Kulavan Theyyam, has been set up to publicise the festival taking place at the Chenthalam Puthiyavalappu Wayanattu Kulavan Devasthanam temple. Designed to capture attention of the passers by while retaining the natural charm of the surroundings, the installation blends creatively with the landscape.

The waterfall was created by painting the laterite rock along the roadside and using discarded materials, cement, and an electric motor.

According to members of the event promotion committee, the innovative concept was adopted as part of an effort to ensure that the festival publicity remained environmentally friendly.

The project was completed at a cost of around Rs.30,000 and was inaugurated by District Panchayat President Sabu Abraham. The Theyyamkettu festival will be held on April 3, 4, and 5.