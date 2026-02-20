Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George here on Friday said that strict action would be taken against the doctor and nursing staff who left a pair of forceps inside a woman’s abdomen while performing a surgery for the removal of a uterine fibroid at Alappuzha Government Medical College Hospital. The minister criticised Dr Lalithambika for committing serious lapses during the surgery.

Forceps were found inside the abdomen of Usha Joseph (51), a native of Punnapra five years after the surgery. The serious medical lapse was detected after the woman sought medical treatment at a private hospital. An X-ray of her abdomen clearly shows the forceps.

The health department has decided to form a medical board in the wake of the complaint. Usha was taken to a private hospital to remove the forceps from her abdomen. The woman currently admitted to Amrita Hospital in Kochi is likely to undergo surgery on Friday.

The Health Minister said that the Director of Medical Education received the primary investigation report on the incident. An expert team of doctors will visit the Alappuzha Medical College on Friday and conduct a detailed investigation.

“The report of the expert team will be forwarded to police. Strict legal action will be taken against those involved in the medical negligence. The staff who attended the case will be suspended from service pending investigation,” said the minister.

Meanwhile, Dr Lalithambika, who retired from service, claimed that she did not perform the surgery and argued that Usha was admitted to the hospital when she was nearing retirement. She also told the media that forceps would not affect health even if left inside the stomach for 50 years. The doctor argued that Usha suffered bleeding due to a urinary stone, not because of the forceps.

However, Health Minister Veena George rubbished the doctor’s statement and backed the family.

“I had talked with Usha’s son. As per the records at the hospital, Usha was admitted to the Vandanam Medical College on May 10, 2021, and surgery was performed on May 12. She got discharged from the hospital on May 15. Her son told me that she consulted the doctor at her residence multiple times,” she added.

The minister also noted that violation of medical protocol is also alleged in Usha’s surgery.

“As per the WHO’s protocol, a scrub nurse should be present in the procedure room. If this rule were violated, it would be a serious lapse. In media reports, I have noticed that the doctor facing the allegations claimed she did not remember the case or the patient. This statement is not convincing,” said the minister.

She added that the doctor showed disrespect towards her profession.