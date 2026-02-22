Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp Google Profile links

Thiruvananthapuram

  • Manaveeyam Veedhi: Cycle rally by City Narcotic Cell & Fit India – 6 am
  • Cliff House: Inauguration of Mannanthala Press CTP machine and Kasaragod District Form Store by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan – 10:30 am
  • Vattiyoorkavu Junction: Junction development inauguration & Vattiyoorkavu Fest closing – 4 pm
  • Vazhuthacaud Govt Women’s College: Chief Minister’s Mega Quiz grand finale – 5 pm
  • Press Club: FRAT annual conference – 9 am
  • Press Club: Book launch (World Communist Newspapers) – 11 am
  • Press Club: Used Vehicles Dealers & Mediators Trade Union convention – 3 pm
  • Press Club: Book launch (The Hall of Silence) – 4 pm
  • Joint Council Hall: FILCA Film Festival – 10 am
  • Kuryathi Anandhanilayam: Kasturba Gandhi lecture – 5 pm
  • Sreekaryam Tattwamasi Vedi: Swami Durgananda Saraswathi lecture – 4:30 pm
  • Manacaud Chinmaya Mission: Swami Swaroopananda lecture – 5:30 pm
  • Thycaud Ganeshom: Talk on Jnanappana – 6:45 pm

Kochi

Ernakulam TDM Hall: Bhagavata Sapthaha Jnana Yajna – 6:30 pm; Bhajan – 1 pm

  • Vaduthala T. S. Murali Memorial Open Library: Book reading (Red Book Day) – 8 am

    Changampuzha Park, Edappally: Kathakali class – 3 pm; Kathakali performance – 6 pm

  • Edappally Mariamman Temple: Morning ritual – 8 am; Sopana music – 6 pm; Thiruvathira – 6:30 pm; rituals – 7:30 pm

    Hospital Road G Auditorium: Lottery Agents’ camp; Hibi Eden MP – 8 am

  • Vaduthala Public School: Free medical camp – 9 am

    Kadavanthra Devi Temple: Bhagavad Gita class – 9:30 am

  • Subhash Bose Park: Painting camp inauguration – 9:30 am

  • Hotel Grand: Literary award ceremony – 10 am

  • Vyttila St Gregorios Church: Medical camp – 10:30 am

  • Chavara Cultural Centre: Award distribution – 10:30 am

  • DCC Hall: KPSTA oath ceremony; Opposition Leader V. D. Satheesan – 11:30 am

  • Orthodox Foundation meet – 2 pm

  • Fort Kochi Kochi@400 event – 3:30 pm

  • TDM Hall cultural programme – 4 pm

  • Sacred Heart College Ground: Coastal cyclothon – 5 pm

  • Azeezia Convention Centre: Brahmanandan memorial, award – 5 pm

  • Soyuz Library: Book discussion – 5 pm

  • Gangotri Hall: Hindu Unity Conference – 5:30 pm

    Kottayam

  • Public Library Art Gallery: Exhibition – 10 am

  • Lalithakala Akademi Gallery: Watercolour exhibition – 10 am

  • Jerusalem Marthoma Church: Mass – 8:30 am

  • Deliverance Church, Kanjikuzhy: Worship – 7 am & 10 am

  • JVM Convention Centre: Worship service – 8:30 am

  • Ward meeting, Keezhukunnu – 3 pm

  • St Anne’s Auditorium, Puthuppally: Worship – 6 pm

  • Mount Tabor Church: Worship – 10 am

  • Teachers’ Bank Auditorium: Eye camp inauguration – 9 am

