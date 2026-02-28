Thiruvananthapuram: As the CPM state secretariat convenes today, all eyes are on whether central committee member K K Shailaja will secure a place in the party's candidate list.

The uncertainty over her candidature has deepened after the CPM Kannur district secretariat, in a meeting attended by Shailaja herself, presented a list that excluded her name from her sitting constituency of Mattannur. As state secretariat representatives traditionally do not voice their views in district meetings, she remained silent on the omission.

Meanwhile, some members of the district secretariat sought clarity on whether Shailaja would be fielded from another constituency, including Peravoor. However, if the state secretariat does not decide today to grant her relaxation from the party's term rule, her chances of contesting appear slim.

In line with the state leadership's directive that the term rule should not be relaxed in constituencies where the party enjoys strong influence, the district leadership has enforced this decision in Mattannur and Thalassery. The district leadership maintains that Shailaja is not indispensable to retain Mattannur, where she secured a record majority of 60,963 votes in 2021 — the highest in the state's history.

At the same time, there is a view among sections of the state leadership that if her popularity is to be effectively leveraged, she should be fielded in a tough and closely contested constituency. However, if a relatively safe seat is to be allotted by relaxing the norms, Taliparamba, which has been earmarked for a woman candidate, may come under consideration. At present, the frontrunner for the seat is P K Shyamala, wife of CPM state secretary M V Govindan.

Shailaja has contested five Assembly elections and won four, serving as an MLA for 20 years. Her victories were spread across three constituencies: Koothuparamba in 1996 and 2016, Peravoor in 2006, and Mattannur in 2021. Although there were suggestions within the party in 2016 and 2021 that she should be fielded in Peravoor to reclaim the seat from Sunny Joseph, who defeated her in 2011, she was instead given relatively safe constituencies on both occasions.

The CPM is also aware of concerns that dropping a leader, whom many outside the party view as a potential first woman Chief Minister, could trigger a wider debate at the state level. The decision to exclude Shailaja from the LDF cabinet during the formation of the previous government had sparked controversy. If she is granted relaxation, similar demands may also arise in favour of A N Shamseer. The state secretariat will also decide whether its member M V Jayarajan should contest, with Thalassery emerging as a likely option.

Meanwhile, discussions in Kannur suggest that P Jayarajan, who is perceived to have been sidelined in organisational affairs, is not being actively considered for a parliamentary role. Though candidate lists from all 14 districts are under review, the finalisation of nominees from Kannur will dominate today's agenda.

Principles intact, but exceptions possible, says MA Baby

Even as the party follows a clear and well-defined set of principles in selecting candidates, there may be situations that require flexibility, CPM general secretary M A Baby said.

The party does not generally favour fielding the same legislator repeatedly. However, in specific constituencies, the larger interests of the party and the front may necessitate reintroducing the same candidate, he noted. He also clarified that though winnability remains an important factor in candidate selection, it is not the sole criterion. The CPM's final list will be balanced, with a mix of youth, experienced leaders, women and representatives from socially marginalised sections.

Responding to a question on community considerations, he said the party's focus was on ensuring social justice. He acknowledged that minorities, among others, had not received adequate representation and said corrective steps would be taken. On the issue of age limits, he said the list would include candidates across age groups.