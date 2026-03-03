Usha Joseph, a native of Punnapra, returned home on Tuesday after undergoing surgery to remove an artery forceps that had been left inside her abdomen since 2021. The surgery was performed on February 21 at a private hospital in Kochi.

Speaking to the media after reaching home, Usha said she continues to experience pain, but described her condition as an improvement compared to the agony she endured over the past five years. "I still have pain. I have to go back to the hospital in two weeks to remove the stitches. But this is better than the pain I suffered all these years," she said.

Holding back tears, Usha demanded strict action against those responsible for the medical negligence. "No woman should ever have to go through the pain I endured. There were times I struggled to contain it. I lived with it (forceps) inside me for five years. No one should have to suffer like this," she said.

Usha also appealed to the government to provide a job to her son, who has been caring for her. "He has been looking after me and lost his job in the process. I am not in a condition to work now. He should be given a government job," she added.

The surgery was led by Head of the Gastroenterology Department Dr O V Sudheer, Urology Department Head Dr K V Sanjivan, and Gynaecology Department Head Dr Radhamani. As per the Kerala government's directive, Superintendent Dr Ganesh Mohan and Surgery Department Head Dr Abdul Siyad A K from Ernakulam Government Medical College were also present during the procedure.

The case

Usha Joseph, then aged 48, approached the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital on May 10, 2021, with complaints of abdominal bulging. Doctors diagnosed a large uterine tumour weighing about 3.5 kg and performed surgery, after which she was discharged within two days. The hospital said there was no follow-up visit. The procedure was conducted by Dr Shahida under the unit of Dr Lalithambica Karunakaran, former Professor and Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

The principal said an artery forceps was later detected inside the woman's body when she consulted a urologist. When she returned to the medical college, doctors advised immediate admission for removal surgery. However, she declined, citing her husband's health condition and her son's needs, and later got admitted to a private hospital.

After the incident came to light, the hospital launched both preliminary and detailed inquiries. A committee comprising the principal, RMO and superintendent conducted a preliminary review of case sheets and related records and submitted its findings to the government, leading to the suspension of Dr Shahida and the scrub nurse, P S Dhanya.

Additionally, a four-member committee headed by RMO Dr Lekshmi PL has been constituted for a detailed probe.