Ranni: The Fire and Rescue Station at Ranni in Pathanamthitta is struggling to respond swiftly during emergencies due to narrow access roads and persistent traffic congestion at the Mini Civil Station. Staff often face delays while manoeuvring fire tenders through blocked pathways, an issue that requires urgent attention from the PWD.

The fire tender units at the station have been struggling to exit the Mini Civil Station compound during emergencies, a problem worsened by the narrow access road leading to the Civil Station.

The Mini Civil Station in Ranni has been operational for several years, housing most government offices in the taluk, as well as the Munisif and First Class Magistrate courts. On working days, the area is congested with traffic, and vehicles frequently park along the road due to limited space, blocking the path to the fire station.

As a result, fire tenders face serious delays in reaching the Civil Station gates. Compounding the problem, the narrow gate often requires vehicles to be manoeuvred back and forth before they can enter the road, further slowing emergency response. These repeated bottlenecks not only hinder timely firefighting but also contribute to traffic congestion in the surrounding area.

Even though the Civil Station was constructed several years ago, no boundary walls have been built around it. The narrow access road in use here was originally built during the period when PIP offices were functioning. Both the gate and the boundary wall are in a state of disrepair, and unless the road is widened, smooth movement of vehicles and fire units will remain impossible.

An estimate of ₹34 lakh has been submitted to the government for the work, but approval is still pending, prolonging the difficulties faced by the fire station staff.