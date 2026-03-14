Former football star I M Vijayan has said he is willing to become a member of the Rajya Sabha, but only in the name of sports and not on behalf of any particular political party. Vijayan said he would be ready to accept a Rajya Sabha seat from any party, similar to former athlete and MP P T Usha, but made it clear that he would not enter active electoral politics.

He added that both the LDF and UDF had earlier approached him to contest in the Assembly elections. According to Vijayan, several people, including MP Suresh Gopi, had also encouraged him to contest. However, he maintained that he is not interested in aligning with any single political party or contesting elections.

Vijayan also said he secured his job during the tenure of former chief minister K Karunakaran and was treated well under the Left government as well, adding that he shares good relations with leaders across political parties. He further said that when Suresh Gopi spoke to him about entering politics, it was in connection with a possible Rajya Sabha nomination.