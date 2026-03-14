Kozhikode: The roadshow conducted by Tourism and PWD Minister PA Mohammed Riyas, held as a parallel event to the official inauguration of the newly renovated NH 66 stretch from Ramanattukara to Vengalam, has triggered a controversy after BJP leader Prakash Babu filed a complaint with the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD), alleging that the vehicle used by the minister did not have a valid fitness certificate.

The minister travelled in an open jeep from Ramanattukara to Vengalam around 12 noon, coinciding with the official inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kochi. According to MVD records, the jeep with registration number KL 01 9069 had an expired fitness certificate, which lapsed on January 28.

In the complaint, Prakash Babu demanded that the MVD take legal action against the minister for violating the rules. “NH 66, along this stretch, is a busy highway with tens of thousands of vehicles passing every hour. Using a vehicle without a valid fitness certificate is a punishable offence under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Travelling in such a vehicle without proper safety measures is not only illegal but also endangers public safety,” the complaint states.

The BJP leader further requested that the vehicle be taken into custody and legal proceedings be initiated against those responsible, including Minister Riyas, who reportedly led the roadshow despite being aware of the legal and safety violations.

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The roadshow was organised in protest after the minister was excluded from the official inauguration attended by Prime Minister in Kochi. Several CPM leaders and party workers also participated in the roadshow and accompanying bike rally.