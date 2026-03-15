The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-46 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – First prize: ₹1 cr – MV 216603

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all remaining series)

Second prize: ₹25 lakh – MR 806466

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - MN 737578

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0028, 0341, 0606, 0763, 0845 1625, 3837, 4192, 4475, 4759 4881, 6281, 6910, 7033, 7751 8091, 8198, 9676, 9761

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

0375, 5199, 6274, 7947, 9343, 9437

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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0140, 0268, 0677, 1127 1219, 1868, 1952, 1964, 2432, 2721, 3399, 3922, 3950, 4177, 4363, 4379, 4619, 4944, 6487, 6489 7020, 8185, 8298, 9084, 9306

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0016, 0214, 0344, 0449, 0516, 0519, 0550 0820, 0942, 1102, 1164, 1503, 1614, 1729, 2422, 2640, 2695, 2707, 2789, 3335, 3381, 3450, 3465, 3479, 3814, 3858, 4039, 4112 4172, 4233, 4302, 4340, 4398, 4530, 4548 4595, 4760, 4886, 4915, 5295, 5380, 5516 5568, 5647, 5711, 5733, 5806, 5918, 5987, 6062, 6100, 6102, 6195, 6264, 6549, 6994 7017, 7054, 7060, 7550, 7627, 7889, 7977 8297, 8615, 8680, 8904, 9038, 9059, 9078 9409, 9439, 9447, 9448, 9457, 9460

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Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0041, 0103, 0151, 0236, 0296, 0320, 0541, 0549, 0685, 0991, 1017, 1079 1096, 1178, 1195, 1342, 1462, 1493, 1671, 1674, 1719, 2001, 2081, 2106, 2170, 2421, 2457, 2500, 2621, 2719, 2740, 2764, 2765, 2863, 3079, 3170, 3239, 3433, 3443, 3474 3661, 3821, 3983, 4476, 4712, 4765, 4838, 4843, 4861, 4918, 5161, 5387, 5429, 5570, 5611, 5644, 5649, 5688, 5891, 5922, 6027, 6068, 6098, 6174, 6344, 6860, 7119, 7215, 7408, 7626, 7705, 7711, 8004, 8029, 8036, 8048, 8239, 8246, 8285, 8327, 8394, 8527, 8541, 8610, 8703, 8756, 8927, 9099, 9149, 9252, 9411, 9443

Ninth prize: ₹100

0062, 0097, 0104, 0148, 0154, 0351, 0474, 0498, 0523, 0533, 0593, 0732, 0956, 0959, 1409, 1414, 1448, 1517, 1602, 1695, 1731, 1760, 2134, 2177, 2183, 2215, 2368, 2448, 2547, 2558, 2590, 2665, 2699, 2769, 2807, 3006, 3058, 3138, 3147, 3250, 3288, 3312, 3339, 3417, 3447, 3552, 3570, 3587, 3752, 3762, 3962, 3990, 4099, 4107, 4265, 4310, 4596, 4649, 4666, 4747, 4810, 4826, 4862, 4906, 4935, 4947, 4987, 4997, 5059, 5096, 5238, 5494, 5508, 5529, 5533, 5552, 5661, 5712, 5713, 5795, 5801, 5828, 5888, 5947, 6122, 6124, 6139, 6302, 6326, 6524, 6606, 6749, 6804, 6907, 6932, 6952, 6967, 7106, 7137, 7260, 7325, 7336, 7359, 7416, 7417, 7442, 7444, 7513, 7770, 7787, 7837, 7879, 7883, 7915, 7985, 8015, 8064, 8077, 8085, 8113, 8175, 8200, 8213, 8280, 8323, 8328, 8358, 8397, 8399, 8606, 8620, 8654, 8820, 8934, 8948, 9013, 9030, 9108, 9233, 9250, 9289, 9398, 9420, 9495, 9547, 9584, 9641, 9863, 9928

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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.