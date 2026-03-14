Kozhikode: What began as an anonymous act of kindness turned into an emotional family moment when Swathi, a 32-year-old IT consultant from Bengaluru, met 19-year-old Anandu from Kozhikode for the first time on March 11.

When she finally met the young man whose life she had helped save through a stem cell donation, two years after the transplant, Swathi embraced him not just as a survivor but as the brother she never had. Overwhelmed with emotion, Anandu’s mother, Nisha, said their family would forever remain grateful for the priceless gift that gave her son a second chance at life.

Anandu, a native of a remote village in Kozhikode district, was just 15 years old and in class 10 when he was diagnosed with severe aplastic anaemia. He had been suffering from a persistent fever, which led him to undergo detailed medical examinations at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, and MVR Cancer Centre.

“I started developing health issues after I took the COVID-19 vaccination. I had reactions to some medicines, and my blood counts began dropping. Even after four months, there was no improvement, and my condition continued to deteriorate. When the doctors suggested a blood test, my counts were dangerously low, and they advised me to be admitted to the Government Medical College, Kozhikode. Considering my case as rare, a 20-member medical team was formed, and they recommended a bone marrow test to confirm the disease,” Anandu recalled.

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“Once the disease was identified, the doctors presented me with three options: rely solely on tablets, take expensive imported medicines, or undergo a stem cell transplant. After careful consideration, I decided to go ahead with the stem cell transplant,” he added.

As many had suggested, he consulted Dr VP Krishnan, Consultant in Pediatric Hemato-Oncology at MVR Cancer Centre in October 2022, regarding the stem cell transplant. The doctor initially advised waiting for three weeks, but the wait proved futile as Anandu’s body showed no signs of recovery, and his condition worsened due to low blood counts. That is when the decision to proceed with the transplant was made. Since his parents were over 40 and his brother was not a compatible match, the search for a donor began.

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“It was Dr Krishnan who connected us with the NGO DPMS, completing the paperwork and guiding us through the process. Finding a matching donor was extremely difficult, as my condition was rare. Meanwhile, I underwent chemotherapy and radiation while the search continued. Finally, we learned that a person in Bengaluru was ready to donate. We discovered that the donor had been waiting since 2016 to find a matching recipient. As per protocol, the donor’s identity could only be revealed two years after the transplantation. The transplant itself went smoothly in January 2023, but I was able to leave the hospital only after a year, as I suffered from a viral infection and continued follow-up treatment,” Anandu recalled.

Forced to discontinue his studies in class 10 in 2022, Anandu appeared for the SSLC examination in 2024. After passing, he joined Plus Two at a government higher secondary school in Malappuram district.

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Anandu says he received an unexpected call from the DPMS NGO two weeks ago, informing him that the donor of his stem cells wanted to meet him. Although he had his public examinations, he decided to travel to Bengaluru in between the exam days. “After two years, doctors can reveal the identity of the donor or recipient. My donor contacted DPMS with a request to meet me. Then Swathi reached out and offered to arrange a private meeting in Bengaluru, also supporting my journey from Kozhikode,” he said.

“It was on March 11 that we met at a private venue she had arranged. Swathi has a four-month-old child, and her husband and mother were present. It was an emotional moment for both of us, and for my mother as well. She embraced me and said she felt like I was a brother to her. My mother was overwhelmed with gratitude. That moment remains one of the most precious in my life,” said Anandu, who is also working as a video producer and media professional.

Swathi said that she had waited many years to find a recipient.

“Initially, my parents were hesitant about the donation, but my cousins convinced them that it was safe. The stem cells regenerate within two weeks and do not affect the donor’s health. It was a great opportunity to save Anandu’s life. He will be a brother to me forever,” she said.