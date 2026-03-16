Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday sought the Centre's intervention to allow the temporary allocation of one additional domestic LPG cylinder to households in Kerala for two months during the upcoming festival season.

In a letter dated March 16, the Chief Minister requested the Union government to direct oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited to implement the special measure covering the period of Ramzan, Easter and Vishu.

The CM said cooking gas consumption rises significantly during Ramzan as Muslim households prepare meals for Sehri and Iftar in addition to special dishes associated with Eid al-Fitr. He noted that Kerala has one of the highest levels of LPG dependence in the country, with more than 95 per cent of households relying on LPG for cooking.

The CM added that Muslims constitute about 26.5 per cent of Kerala's population and nearly 25 lakh Muslim households depend on domestic LPG connections, including those under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

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The CM also pointed out that the festival season coincides with Easter and Vishu, both of which traditionally involve large family gatherings and extensive cooking. The CM said delays in LPG refill deliveries are being reported due to supply constraints in the country, including disruptions linked to tensions in West Asia that have affected imports and tanker movements. He added that the state government has already taken administrative measures, such as monitoring stock and distribution, preventing the diversion of domestic cylinders, and prioritising supply to essential institutions.