Kollam: The Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), a UDF ally in Kerala, on Monday announced four candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. The announcement came a day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared that the state would go to the polls on April 9.

RSP state secretary Shibu Baby John will contest from Chavara in Kollam. Other candidates - Ullas Kovur , Adv Vishnu Mohan and Santhosh Bhadran will contest from Kunnathur, Eravipuram and Attingal, respectively.

Though RSP has sought five seats, the decision on the fifth seat is still under discussion, leaders said.

"There is clarity about four seats for which we have announced the candidates. Regarding the fifth seat, the talks are in the final phase," said Shibu Baby John.

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He said that the party has sought Kanhangad seat in Kasaragod district.

"We have demanded Kanhangad in case the Congress takes over the Thrikaripur constituency from Kerala Congress. We are expecting a decision in this regard soon," he said.

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In the 2021 Assembly election, the RSP contested from Mattannur, Eravipuram and Chavara but failed to win any seats.